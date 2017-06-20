Azerbaijani deputy PM criticizes OSCE MG co-chairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have been visiting the region for the last two decades but there is no visible result in the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Ali Hasanov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs, said on Tuesday, APA reported.



“Shame on them for they’ve been visiting the region for the last two decades but haven’t achieved anything,” said Hasanov.

