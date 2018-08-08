Azerbaijani designer to display his collection at New York Fashion Week

Azerbaijani designer to display his collection at New York Fashion Week

Famous Azerbaijani designer Rufat Ismayil will present his new collection "Power of Fire" at New York Fashion Week, AzerNews reported.

His collection "Power of Fire" will be showcased at the legendary fashion-platform-Spring Studio on September 7.

"Power of Fire" is a collection of the spring / summer season of 2019. It includes 30 outfits. The fashion collection was created manually using semi-precious stones and sophisticated embroidery. In general, about 40 people worked on its creation.

News.Az

News.Az