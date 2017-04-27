Azerbaijani Diaspora Members protest against PACE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Diaspora Members gathered in front of the PACE, Strasbourg to protest against the policy on Azerbaijan and Turkey which is pursued by the PACE and other structures of the Council of Europe (CoE).

They particularly protest against the PACE`s reluctant approach to Azerbaijani refugees’ rights, the decision delay of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on the Azerbaijani refugees and double standards towards Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, they demand to return Dilgam Ahmedov and Shahbaz Guliyev who were taken hostage by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s occupied Kalbajar.

Moreover, the protest participants make an objection on the decision of the PACE’s monitoring process against Turkey.

