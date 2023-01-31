Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Europe make statement on terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijanis residing in Europe have issued a statement in connection with the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs told News.Az.

The Oslo House of Azerbaijan, the Norwegian Azerbaijanis' Youth Organization (NAYO), the Coordinating Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis of Norway, the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in Romania, the Coordinating Council of Azerbaijanis of Eastern Europe in Romania, the Heydar Aliyev World Boxing Committee in Germany, and the "Khari bulbul" Cultural Association of Azerbaijanis of the World in the Czech Republic, issued statements expressing deep concern about the terrorist act, that resulted in the death of the head of the security service, Orkhan Asgarov, and the injuries of two embassy staff members.

Azerbaijanis residing in Europe called on the European community and the international community to take practical steps to bring those responsible for crimes against peace and stability in the region to justice as soon as possible, strongly condemning the Islamic Republic of Iran's position in relation to the independent Azerbaijani state in the same way as the aggressor Armenia.

On January 27, 2023, at around 8:30am Baku time, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service.

Two security guards of the embassy were also wounded while preventing the attack.

