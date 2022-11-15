Azerbaijani diaspora representatives hold protest outside French Senate (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora are holding a protest rally outside the French Senate, News.Az reports.

The rally participants are protesting against the anti-Azerbaijani draft resolution discussed by the French Senate.

They urge French senators not to adopt the draft resolution. The diaspora representatives call the draft resolution ‘unfair and biased’.

On October 3, an anti-Azerbaijan draft resolution was submitted to the French Senate. The document, prepared by six French senators, calls on the French government and EU countries to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan.

News.Az