Azerbaijani dies in terror act in St. Petersburg

One of the dead as a result of the terrorist act committed in St. Petersburg April 3 is Azerbaijani, Life.ru agency reported citing social network users, APA reports.

The agency also posted the photo of our compatriot.



She is reportedly 21-year old Dilbara Aliyeva. According to social network users, she was hospitalized with severe injuries. However, she could not be saved.

