Azerbaijani diplomat meets NATO PA Secretary General

Gaya Mammadov, acting head of the Azerbaijani delegation to NATO, met with Secretary General of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, David Hobbs.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan-NATO partnership, situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest. Mammadov briefed on Azerbaijan's participation in NATO's Partnership for Peace program and emphasized the importance of the parliamentary dimension of the partnership.

Secretary General David Hobbs praised Azerbaijan's contribution to NATO operations and the active involvement of the Azerbaijani delegation in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

