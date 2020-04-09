Azerbaijani discloses oil production volume as of March 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

The daily oil production amounted to 763,900 barrels in Azerbaijan in March 2020, the Ministry of Energy informed.

Some 683,700 of that volume accounted for crude oil while 80,200 barrels - for condensate.

Some 418,900 barrels of crude oil, 76,200 barrels of condensate, 15,500 barrels of oil products were exported daily.

Azerbaijan has fulfilled its commitments as part of the agreement on the preservation of daily oil production in the volume of 769,000 barrels reached at the 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on December 6, 2019.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy submitted daily oil production data to the technical commission of the OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in March.

Implementation of the "Declaration on Cooperation" was completed on March 31, 2020.

The 9th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting will be held in the format of video conference on April 9.

News.Az

News.Az