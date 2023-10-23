Azerbaijani doctors perform first surgical operation in Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani doctors performed the first surgical operation in the city of Khankendi, News.Az reports.

On October 18, 2023 at about 2:10 p.m., an Azerbaijani citizen, born in 1999, came to a medical institution in the city of Khankendi with complaints of acute abdominal pain, nausea and malaise.

Doctors carried out the necessary examinations, the patient was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and it was decided to perform an operation.

The patient underwent a successful appendectomy. Police officer Tagizade Ataturk, whose condition after the operation was assessed as satisfactory, has already been discharged home for outpatient treatment.

The operation was carried out by surgeon Veli Khalilov with the help of anesthesiologist-resuscitator Ramin Akhmedov, nurses Ainur Mustafayeva, Gulsum Hasanova and Arzuman Mamedov.

News.Az