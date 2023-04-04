Azerbaijani doctors treat Armenian residents of Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian peacekeepers requested help from Shusha doctors, News.az reports.

Russian peacekeepers approached the area, where a protest against the illicit exploitation of mineral deposits in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region was taking place on the Lachin-Khankendi road, and requested help from Shusha doctors.

After administering first aid to the patients brought to the location, an ambulance drove the patients to Lachin. Later, it was stated that medical supplies and another medical vehicle are required. Shusha doctors provided first aid to the patients and transported them to the Khankendi hospital.

News.Az