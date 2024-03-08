Azerbaijani ecology minister to visit China amidst preparations for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev has said that he would pay a visit to China as part of preparations for COP29.

Addressing the second meeting of the COP29 Organizing Committee, Minister Babayev said that in preparation for COP29, to be held in Azerbaijan this year, he has already visited Türkiye, Germany, UAE and Kenya, where he held fruitful meetings with officials and representatives of international organizations, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that he would continue visiting foreign countries, the nearest of which will be to China.

News.Az