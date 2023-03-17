Azerbaijani economy continued to grow last year despite global recession: PM

In 2022, Azerbaijan saw economic growth despite the global recession due to the ongoing global geopolitical tension and the Russia-Ukraine war, the country’s prime minister said on Friday.

PM Ali Asadov made the remarks while presenting the government’s report for 2022 at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis, News.Az reports.

“In 2022, the gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to 133.8 billion manats ($78.6 billion). Last year was remarkable for the reforms carried out in all spheres of social life,” he said.

Currently, our foreign exchange reserves amount to $62.5 billion, PM Asadov added.

News.Az