Azerbaijani economy grew by about 5% in first nine months of 2021: President Aliyev

Today, the Azerbaijani economy is reviving after the pandemic crisis, said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with members of the general public of Fuzuli district on Sunday, News.Az reports.

“The figures for the first nine months are positive, that the economy has grown by about 5 percent, industry has grown, the non-oil industry has grown by about 20 percent,” the president said.

President Aliyev reiterated that Azerbaijan will carry out the restoration work in its liberated territories using its own resources.

“I am sure that all our plans will be implemented as soon as possible, and Karabakh and East Zangazur will become one of the most beautiful places not only in Azerbaijan, but in the world,” he added.

News.Az