Azerbaijani Economy Minister, Pakistani PM discuss economic relations

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during his visit to Pakistan.

"As part of our visit to Pakistan, we had the honor of being received by Mr. Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s Prime Minister. We reviewed the strategic avenues for advancing the Azerbaijan - Pakistan partnership as outlined by the leaders of the two nations, and discussed measures to further strengthen our economic relations," Jabbarov said in a post on X, News.Az reports.

