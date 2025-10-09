Azerbaijani economy minister visits Kuwait for energy, trade talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov is on a working visit to Kuwait to explore opportunities for collaboration in the energy and trade sectors.

As part of the visit, Jabbarov held a meeting with Subaih Abdul Aziz Abdul Muhsen Al-Mukhaizeem, who serves as Kuwaiti Minister of Finance, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Acting State Minister for Economic Affairs and Investment, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Investment Authority, News.Az reports.

“We provided an overview of Azerbaijan’s favorable investment environment and emphasized the ongoing expansion of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait,” Jabbarov wrote on X.

“The discussions also covered opportunities for collaboration in trade, tourism, traditional and renewable energy, agriculture, transportation, and transit sectors,” the minister added.

