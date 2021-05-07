Azerbaijani Economy Ministry and Masdar hold joint workshop on hydrogen production

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Energy and Masdar, Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company, have hosted an online workshop on hydrogen development and production.

Mohamed Asaad Taher, Manager for Development and Investment (CIS and Russia) for Masdar, and Zaur Mammadov, the Head of Administration of the Ministry of Energy, made opening remarks at the event.

During the workshop, experts from Masdar presented theoretical and technical information on hydrogen energy, hydrogen production technologies using “green” energy, electrolysis devices, offshore wind energy and carbon planning and management. The workshop also covered related international practices, and attendees asked questions on hydrogen production technologies and offshore wind energy.

Employees from the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, ADA University, Azerenerji OJSC, SOCAR and BP Azerbaijan attended the event.

News.Az