Azerbaijani economy successfully recovering – minister
- 08 Jun 2021 15:35
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Economics
The successful recovery of Azerbaijan’s economy is going on, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted on Tuesday.
The minister said in January-May this year, exports of non-oil products increased by 25.4% compared to the corresponding period last year and reached $908 million.
“Total exports in January-May increased by 14.6% compared to the same period last year,” he noted.