Azerbaijani economy successfully recovering – minister

Azerbaijani economy successfully recovering – minister

The successful recovery of Azerbaijan’s economy is going on, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted on Tuesday.

The minister said in January-May this year, exports of non-oil products increased by 25.4% compared to the corresponding period last year and reached $908 million.

“Total exports in January-May increased by 14.6% compared to the same period last year,” he noted.


