Azerbaijani economy to enter a new stage: deputy PM

Azerbaijan’s economy will enter a new stage and new opportunities will emerge to raise the welfare of the people to a higher level, Ali Ahmadov, deputy prime minister and executive secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), said on Wednesday.



He made the remarks at an event organized by YAP on the occasion of 15 June – the National Salvation Day of Azerbaijan, APA reported.



“If Heydar Aliyev had not returned to power and the National Salvation had not taken place, we would be living in a completely different Azerbaijan now,” said Ahmadov noting that the crisis of the 1990s had made every Azerbaijani citizen’s life like a living hell.



“People were obsessed about it. There was a dark view of the future. This situation necessitated Heydar Aliyev’s return to Azerbaijan. When he came back, the Azerbaijani people’s problems disappeared thanks to his wisdom and farsightedness,” said the deputy prime minister. “It is no wonder that Heydar Aliyev is regarded as the founder of modern Azerbaijan. Our economy began flourishing and a successful oil strategy was carried out.”



He pointed out that a lot was done at the time to eliminate the consequences of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



“Armenian armed forces were prevented from further invading our lands. At the same time, the foundation for the development of our economy was laid,” he said. “The National Salvation still continues. Today’s development of Azerbaijan and the policy being conducted under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev is a continuation of the National Salvation.”



Ahmadov noted that Azerbaijan should be and is evaluated as one of the successful states which gained independence in the late 20th century. “Azerbaijan achieved a miraculous development. Its economy grew by 3.5 times. Azerbaijan has increased its economy by 300-350% over 12-13 years,” he added.



The deputy prime minister said that pensions have been increased by 250% over 12-13 years.



“Further rise in pensions may be demanded and it is natural. The successes achieved are obvious to all. Today Azerbaijan undergoes economic transformation under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The ideology of National Salvation makes development necessary. Azerbaijan shifted from the strategy of exhaustible economic resources to a strategy of inexhaustible economic resources. Azerbaijan’s economy will enter a new stage and new opportunities will emerge to raise the welfare of the people to a higher level. The ideology of salvation is able to show its miracle in the first and further stages,” he said.

