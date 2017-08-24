Azerbaijani embassy denies reports of attack on its car in Kiev

Azerbaijani embassy denies reports of attack on its car in Kiev

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Ukraine has denied reports of an attack on its car in Kiev.

“No one attacked the employees and cars of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Ukraine,” the embassy told APA.

Earlier, reports surfaced on social networks that an explosive was allegedly thrown into a car of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Ukraine, but did not hit the car.

The embassy confirmed that a terror act was committed in Kiev today.

“However, all the embassy staff is at work, and there was no problem with their cars. The relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan are at a high level, and reports of an attack on our embassy make no sense,” the embassy stated.

A blast occurred today in Kiev’s Grushev Street, Korespondent.net reported.

A woman and a man were injured as an unknown explosive was detonated in the area. Details of the incident are being investigated.

