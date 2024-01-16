Azerbaijani Embassy in France compiles preliminary list of presidential election voters

+ ↺ − 16 px

A polling station No. 46 of Yasamal Constituency No. 16 was set up at the Azerbaijani Embassy in France in connection with the upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing the embassy.

The embassy compiled a preliminary list of the voters and submitted it to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

In Paris, the election will be held on February 7 at the Cultural Center of the Azerbaijani Embassy. Voting will begin at 08:00 (GMT +1) and end at 19:00.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

