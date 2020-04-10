Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia provides humanitarian aid to Marneuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tbilisi has delivered humanitarian cargo the Georgian district of Marneuli, densely populated by Azerbaijanis.

According to Georgian media, 600 packages with humanitarian aid will be distributed to the neediest residents of Bolnisi and Marneuli districts.

“A charity event initiated by the president of Azerbaijan started yesterday. Today we are in Marneuli. This action will also be held in Tbilisi and Rustavi cities as well as Kakheti, Bolnisi, Gardabani and Shida-Kartli districts,” said the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov.

News.Az

