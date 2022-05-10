Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran marks 99th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran has hosted an event to mark the 99th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizade and embassy staff laid flowers at the bust of great leader Heydar Aliyev and observed a minute of silence for him, the embassy told News.Az.

Employees of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Iran planted decorative trees and flower bushes in the embassy courtyard.

News.Az