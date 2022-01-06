Azerbaijan's embassy appeals to Azerbaijani nationals in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Nur-Sultan has appealed to the Azerbaijani citizens living in Kazakhstan in connection with the events in this country, News.Az reports.

The embassy recommended Azerbaijani citizens to follow official information and stay away from crowded places.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

The authorities of Kazakhstan declared a state of emergency, following the illegal demonstrations.

