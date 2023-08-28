Azerbaijani embassy in Moscow sends note of protest to Russian foreign ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Embassy in Moscow has sent a note of protest to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the event organized in Yekaterinburg on August 7, 2023 on the occasion of the "30th anniversary of the formation of the Talysh-Mugan Autonomous Republic".

"In view of this event directed against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Embassy sent a note of protest to the Russian Foreign Ministry, and Ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu addressed a letter to the Governor of the Sverdlovsk region, Evgeny Kuivashev, reflecting Azerbaijan's principled position and strong protest. In addition, Shahin Shykhlinski, head of the Azerbaijan-Ural public national-cultural organization operating in Yekaterinburg, sent appeals to the relevant administrative bodies of the city,” the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission said in a statement, News.Az reports.

It was brought to the attention of the Russian side that the organization of an event of such a provocative nature and the participation of Igor Volodin, Chairman of Yekaterinburg City Duma, as a guest in it, is inadmissible.

The diplomatic mission noted that this step of the representative of the ruling party of Russia propagates separatism, fundamentally contradicts the spirit of allied interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia, and damages bilateral cooperation.

“An urgent request was expressed to take immediate measures against Igor Volodin and organizers of the event, as well as measures to prevent similar provocative steps against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan in the future," the report says.

The diplomatic mission added that the embassy is currently awaiting an official response from the Russian side.

News.Az