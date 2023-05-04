Azerbaijani embassy in Tirana will contribute to the comprehensive development of our relations - Minister

Azerbaijani embassy in Tirana will contribute to the comprehensive development of our relations - Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in the capital of Albania, Tirana, contributes to the development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

The first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Albania Economic, Industrial and Technological Cooperation Working Group was fruitful in terms of strengthening our political relations with commercial and economic cooperation.

"The upgrading of the working group's status to an intergovernmental commission and the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tirana will contribute to the comprehensive development of our relations," the tweet said.

News.Az