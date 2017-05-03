Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine addresses Azerbaijani media

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Such articles and publications of sensational nature aimed at attracting a large number of readers can not affect our relations in any way."

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine has addressed the Azerbaijani media, noting that problems of Azerbaijanis living in Ukraine and active Azerbaijani companies operating in the countries are being exaggerated, APA reported.



The embassy said that these articles damage the country’s reputation.



“It should be noted that there are special friendly and strategic relations between our countries that have historical roots. Such articles and publications of sensational nature aimed at attracting a large number of readers can not affect our relations in any way. Even if there are any difficulties for Azerbaijani companies and Azerbaijanis engaged in activities in Ukraine, these issues are resolved on a working basis on the basis of mutual understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan and Ukraine," the embassy said.



It was noted that there is mutual understanding and high-level political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.



Considering all this, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine urges the media to coordinate publications and articles related to the relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine with the embassy and not publish articles on behalf of the embassy without its consent.

