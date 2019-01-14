Azerbaijani Embassy, Iqra University to organize seminar on “From Martyrdom to Independence”
The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan and IQRA University will organize a Seminar on “From Martyrdom to Independence” in Islamabad on January 17
The seminar will be held at IQRA University, Islamabad Campus from 15:00 to 16:30 hours.
The event will officially commence with recitation from Holy Quran.
The Vice President IQRA University Dr. Mohammad Islam will deliver the opening remarks followed by a short video on the topic.
The former Special Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Ex-Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan, Kuwait and Nepal Syed Abrar Hussain, the Chancellors, Iqra National University Obaid Khan, and the Chairman Senate Standing committee and Convener of Pakistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Group in Senate Senator Talha Mahmood will also address the participants.
The seminar will end with the address by Azerbaijani Ambassador Ali Alizada and Vote of Thanks.
News.Az