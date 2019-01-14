Azerbaijani Embassy, Iqra University to organize seminar on “From Martyrdom to Independence”

Azerbaijani Embassy, Iqra University to organize seminar on “From Martyrdom to Independence”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan and IQRA University will organize a Seminar on “From Martyrdom to Independence” in Islamabad on January 17

The seminar will be held at IQRA University, Islamabad Campus from 15:00 to 16:30 hours.

The event will officially commence with recitation from Holy Quran.

The Vice President IQRA University Dr. Mohammad Islam will deliver the opening remarks followed by a short video on the topic.

The former Special Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Ex-Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan, Kuwait and Nepal Syed Abrar Hussain, the Chancellors, Iqra National University Obaid Khan, and the Chairman Senate Standing committee and Convener of Pakistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Group in Senate Senator Talha Mahmood will also address the participants.

The seminar will end with the address by Azerbaijani Ambassador Ali Alizada and Vote of Thanks.

News.Az

News.Az