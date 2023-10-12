Azerbaijan's Embassy in Israel makes announcement on ticket sales for Tel-Aviv-Baku flight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued an appeal to Azerbaijani citizens currently residing in Israel, News.Az reports.

"To the attention of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan! Israir Airlines announces the sale of tickets for the Tel Aviv-Baku flight on October 15 at 17:45 (GMT +3). Tickets can be purchased on https://israir.com," the Embassy of Azerbaijan said on X.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".

News.Az