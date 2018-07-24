Azerbaijani embassy official in London awarded for contribution to academic diplomacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 18, 2018, the Education Conference was held traditionally at Kings College with the participation of diplomats accredited in Great Britain and relevant education institutions in the country.

Within the framework of the conference, 25,000- diplomatic corps in London is throughout the year and responsible officials for education issues and diplomats who have been cooperating with local institutions, as well as educational centers are awarded for effective activity.

First Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Great Britain Huseyn Huseynov was awarded with a special prize. Elizabeth Stewart, editor of influential Embassy magazine in London, said the award was a sign of appreciation of the reforms in education in Azerbaijan, as well as the role played by young people, as well as diplomats in the indicated reforms.

News.Az

