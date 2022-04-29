Azerbaijani embassy resumes its work in Kyiv
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine has resumed its work in Kyiv, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.
The embassy address: Glubochitskaya Str. 24, Kyiv.
Phone: +380 44 484 69 40.
Fax: +380 44 484 69 32.
The consular section of the embassy will work with due regard for security conditions daily, starting from April 30, according to the following schedule:
Reception of applications - 10:00-13:00 (GMT+2)
Issuance of ready documents - 15:00-18:00.
The consular section of the embassy can be contacted by phone +380 73 505 00 00.
“The embassy’s temporary office, located at the address: Fedkovich Street 60A, Lviv, will continue to provide the consular services to our citizens until May 6 according to the above schedule. The temporary office can be contacted by phone: +380 99 408 99 43," the ministry said.