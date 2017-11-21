Azerbaijani embassy takes part in food festival in Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 19, Beijing hosted a culinary festival 'Silk Way Gourmet Carnaval' with the steering support of the Silk Way Cities Alliance.

Azerbaijan's embassy to Beijing also took part in the festival. The expositions featuring the history and culture of Azerbaijan, including national garments, various souveniors were exhibited in the pavilion of the Azerbaijani embassy. The festival participants could taste the delicious food of Azerbaijani cuisine, as well as Azerbaijan-made fruit juices and wines.

News.Az

News.Az