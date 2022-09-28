Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani energy minister to attend OTS ministerial meeting

Azerbaijani energy minister to attend OTS ministerial meeting

Azerbaijan`s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will take part in the second meeting of Energy Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan on September 28, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az. 

The event will focus on cooperation in the fields of oil and gas, petrochemical, renewable and smart energy, energy efficiency, green energy transition, and sustainable energy development.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov's speech and bilateral meetings are planned to be held at the meeting.


