Azerbaijani energy minister to attend World Utilities Congress

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the World Utilities Congress to be held in Abu Dhabi on May 9-11 at the invitation of Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei.

As part of the visit, the Minister's speech at the Strategic Conference of the Congress at panel discussions, his participation in the various exhibitions showcasing innovative products and new technologies in power and water management, as well as in a number of meetings are planned.

The World Utilities Congress held under the auspices of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will convene 14 energy ministers, more than 70 industry CEOs of leading power and water utilities from more than 50 countries, and over 1,000 senior level delegates.

The World Utilities Congress is a platform that enables to share insights and strategies on the global energy and utility industry.

News.Az