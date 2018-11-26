Azerbaijani energy minister to participate in OPEC Vienna meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will participate in the 175th meeting of the Council of Ministers of OPEC countries in Vienna, the ministry of ene

The meeting is expected to take a decision on reducing the production on OPEC. The meeting will also review the processes that take place in the oil market during the past 174th meeting of the OPEC Ministerial Council.

The meeting will also discuss the situation of demand and proposal in the oil market on the backdrop of US sanctions against Iran, the continuation of cooperation between the OPEC and non-OPEC countries after the Vienna agreement, which will be completed by the end of this year, Russia's joining the OPEC as an observer country.

News.Az

News.Az