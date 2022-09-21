Azerbaijani energy minister to participate in Romanian Int’l Gas Conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov embarked on a visit to Bucharest at the invitation of Romanian Energy Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu, the Energy Ministry told News.Az.

The minister will take part in the 5th Romanian International Gas Conference to be held on September 21-22.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov's speech and bilateral meetings are expected to be held at the conference, which will be attended by ministers of the European Union and neighboring countries and representatives of oil and gas companies.

News.Az