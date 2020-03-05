Azerbaijani energy minister to take part in OPEC+ meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov is in Vienna (Austria) by invitation of Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammad Barkindo, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy on Mar. 5.

Shahbazov will attend the 8th of OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting to be held on March 6.

The situation on the global oil market will be discussed at the meeting, and the issue of decision-making on the level of production for the period after March will be considered.

An agreement to reduce oil production by another 500,000 barrels per day was reached at the 7th of OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, held in Vienna on December 6, 2019. Azerbaijan accept an obligation to reduce daily production by 27,000 barrels.

News.Az

