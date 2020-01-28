Azerbaijani energy minister to visit Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 12th meeting of Ukraine-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission for Economic cooperation will be held on January 31 in Kyiv.

The delegations led by co-chairs of the commission Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladislav Krykliy will attend the meeting. The agenda of the commission includes issues on cooperation between the two countries on trade and economy, energy, transport, infrastructure, high technologies, agriculture, tourism, culture, etc. After discussion of these issues, a Protocol on the results of the 12th meeting and some documents are planned to be signed.

Within the meeting of the commission, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, as well as representatives of several bodies and business circles are going to visit some infrastructure facilities in Odessa on January 29. On January 30, the next meeting of Azerbaijan-Ukraine Working Group on cooperation in the energy sector and a round table will be held.

News.Az

