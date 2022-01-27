Azerbaijani envoy meets with chief of Turkish General Staff
Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Ankara Rashad Mammadov met with Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Yasar Guler, News.Az reports citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan.
The sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, as well as issues related to exchange of experience in different areas.