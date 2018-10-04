Azerbaijani feast awaits in Brooklyn, if you can find it – NY Times

+ ↺ − 16 px

The New York Times has published an article titled “An Azerbaijani Feast Awaits in Brooklyn, if You Can Find It.”

The author of the article shares emotions from visiting an Azerbaijani restaurant called Village Cafe, located in Brooklyn, and talks about impressions from Azerbaijani cuisine, such dishes as bozbash (mutton soup), khingal (dumpling), qutab (stuffed flatbread).

“For atmosphere, Village Cafe is roundly beaten by my second-favorite Azerbaijani restaurant in Brooklyn, Old Baku in Kensington,” the author said in the article.

“There will never be a time when I go to Village Cafe and decide not to have at least one qutab, if not all three,” says the author. “The menu gives the name of this delicate Azerbaijani flatbread, the diameter of a pita but thinner, as kutaby. Either way, it is very good when stuffed with minced, quietly spiced chicken or lamb. It is exceptional when filled with greens: spinach, scallions, and dill and cilantro, two fresh herbs that turn up again and again in Azerbaijani cooking.”

