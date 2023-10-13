Azerbaijani female chess player becomes world champion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Govhar Beydullayeva has been crowned world champion at the FIDE World Junior Rapid Chess Championship in Sardinia, Italy, News.Az reports.

In the girls' section, Govhar Beydullayeva proved her mettle by winning the title with an even more impressive score of 9/11. Sardinia seems to have a special victorious vibe for Govhar as she won her second title here after her triumph at the 2022 World Junior Championship in this Mediterranean island.

News.Az