Azerbaijani female gymnasts to compete at 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics International GP in France
- 28 Mar 2024 09:16
- 28 Mar 2024 09:16
- Sports
The Azerbaijani female gymnasts will test their strength at the 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics International Grand Prix to be held in Thiais, France on March 30-31, News.Az reports.
Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova in group exercises, while Ilona Zeynalova will join individual program.