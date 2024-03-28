Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani female gymnasts to compete at 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics International GP in France

  • Sports
The Azerbaijani female gymnasts will test their strength at the 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics International Grand Prix to be held in Thiais, France on March 30-31, News.Az reports. 

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova in group exercises, while Ilona Zeynalova will join individual program.


News.Az 

