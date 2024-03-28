Azerbaijani female gymnasts to compete at 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics International GP in France

The Azerbaijani female gymnasts will test their strength at the 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics International Grand Prix to be held in Thiais, France on March 30-31, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova in group exercises, while Ilona Zeynalova will join individual program.

