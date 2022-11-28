Azerbaijani female gymnasts win four medals at international tournament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani female rhythmic gymnasts have captured four medals, including two golds at the international "The Fairy Korea" tournament held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, News.Az reports.

The team of Azerbaijani gymnasts in group exercises, comprised of Nargiz Ramazanova, Fatima Mammadzade, Zahra Pashazade, Fidan Yusifzade, Sakina Ibrahimbayli and Leyla Aliyeva won a gold medal in the exercises with five hoops, as well as three ribbons and two balls.

Another gold medal came from Leyli Aghazade in individual event in the exercises with the hoop and clubs. She also scooped a silver medal in the ribbon and a bronze in the ball events.

