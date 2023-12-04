Azerbaijani female rower becomes winner of 2023 Challenge Prince Albert II

Azerbaijani female rower Diana Dymchenko emerged victorious at the Challenge Prince Albert II First European Coastal Rowing Regatta in Monaco.

Dymchenko claimed the title in the Coastal 4000m Mixed Double sculls event together with her teammates Austrian Magdalena Lobnig, American Chris Bak and Kory Rogers.

The 18th edition of the Prince Albert II Challenge drew participation from 110 rowers, constituting 22 teams representing 18 nations.

