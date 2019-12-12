Azerbaijani female weightlifter takes two medals at European championships
- 12 Dec 2019 10:45
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Sports
Azerbaijani female weightlifter Rahila Huseynova (76kg) has captured two medals at the EWF U15 & Youth Weightlifting Championships in Eilat, Israel.
She bagged the silver medal after lifting 97kg in the clean and jerk event.
Huseynova also secured bronze with a total lift of 172kg in the snatch and the clean and jerk events.
News.Az