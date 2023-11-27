Azerbaijani female world chess champion invited to compete in FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2023

Azerbaijani female chess player Ayan Allahverdiyeva, who crowned world champion at the 2023 World Youth Chess Championship in Montesilvano, Italy, has been invited to compete in the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2023 to be held this December in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.

This five-day tournament will gather the world's top chess players, vying for the title of the World Champion in Rapid and Blitz across the Open and Women's categories.

Azerbaijan’s Ayan Allahverdiyeva was crowned world champion at the 2023 World Youth Chess Championship in Montesilvano, Italy.

In the Girls' U18 Section, Ayan Allahverdiyeva proved her mettle by winning the title with an even more impressive score of 9.5/11.

The event brought together about 1000 participants from 94 countries.

News.Az