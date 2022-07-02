Azerbaijani female wrestlers win four medals at European Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani female wrestlers have captured four medals, including two golds, at the U20 European Championships in Rome, Italy, News.Az reports.

Elnura Mammadova and Birgul Soltanova bagged gold medals for Azerbaijan, while Asmar Jangurtaran and Marziya Sadigova took bronzes of the championships.

Azerbaijan ranked 5th in the overall medal table of the tournament. Ukraine finished first followed by Turkiye, Germany and Poland.

News.Az