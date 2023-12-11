Azerbaijani FIFA referee to control UEFA Champions League group stage match

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev will be in charge of the FK Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City to be played as a part of the UEFA Champions League, Group G, Round 6, News.Az reports.

Aghayev will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Zeynal Zeynalov and Akif Amirali, with Elchin Masiyev as the fourth official. Turkish Alper Ulusoy will be the VAR referee, assisted by Abdulkadir Bitigen (AVAR).

The match will be played in Serbia on December 13.

News.Az