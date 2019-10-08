Azerbaijani fighter achieves double gold success at Czech Karate Cup Open
Azerbaijani female fighter Polina Gurenko has shined at the 20th International Karate Cup for children, youth and seniors - Euro Grand Prix, held in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, as she claimed two gold medals.
She triumphed in the under 14-15 and 21 age groups.
The tournament featured 921 fighters from 18 countries.
