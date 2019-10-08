Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani fighter achieves double gold success at Czech Karate Cup Open

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani fighter achieves double gold success at Czech Karate Cup Open

Azerbaijani female fighter Polina Gurenko has shined at the 20th International Karate Cup for children, youth and seniors - Euro Grand Prix, held in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, as she claimed two gold medals.

She triumphed in the under 14-15 and 21 age groups.

The tournament featured 921 fighters from 18 countries.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      