Azerbaijani fighter achieves double gold success at Czech Karate Cup Open

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani female fighter Polina Gurenko has shined at the 20th International Karate Cup for children, youth and seniors - Euro Grand Prix, held in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, as she claimed two gold medals.

She triumphed in the under 14-15 and 21 age groups.

The tournament featured 921 fighters from 18 countries.

News.Az

News.Az