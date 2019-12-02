Azerbaijani fighters win two medals at Karate 1 Premier League - Madrid 2019

Azerbaijani fighters win two medals at Karate 1 Premier League - Madrid 2019

Azerbaijani fighters have claimed two medals at the Karate 1 Premier League - Madrid 2019 held in the Spanish capital from November 29 to December 1.

Irina Zaretska bagged gold for Azerbaijan in the women's 68kg weight category, while Panah Abdullayev won bronze in the women's 84kg class.

The tournament brought together 737 karate fighters from 89 countries.

News.Az

