Azerbaijani film “Cholhcu” continues to achieve global success

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Cholchu” (The Steppe Man), a movie by Azerbaijani filmmaker Shamil Aliyev was named “The Film of the January Month” and got several awards at the L'Age d'Or In

The Azerbaijani film was also nominated for the “Pıgeon D’or Awards”. The awarding ceremony will be held in mid-2019 in the city of Kolkata, India.

“The Steppe Man” tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe. Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

The movie has already attended nearly 30 international film festivals and forums and received a number of awards.

The film was awarded ‘For Fairytale Reality’ at DIDOR International Film Festival -2012, ‘For creative research’ at International Telekinoforuma "Together" -2013, Uluslararası Van Gölü Film Festivalı -2014, Rainbow Film Festival - 2014, "Platinum Awards" at International Movie Awards -2014, Noida International Film Festival-2015 and others.

It was filmed at the “Azərbaycanfilm” studio named after J.Jabbarli, with the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Creative work for the movie was done by script writer Vidadi Hasanov, director of photography Rafig Guliyev, production designers Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Khalil Aminov, composer Rauf Aliyev, and producers Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

The film stars are Bahruz Vagifoglu, Vidadi Hasanov, Javidan Mammadov, Salome Demuria, Vusal Mehraliyev and others.

News.Az

News.Az